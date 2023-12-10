Mayawati expels Danish Ali from BSP

In an official notice issued on Saturday, BSP said it has suspended its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities.

AMN

Danish Ali, the Lok Sabha MP, who faced verbal abuse from a BJP leader on the parliamentary floor a few months ago, has been expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati. The grounds for his expulsion cite “anti-party activity” as the primary reason for this disciplinary action.

In an official notice issued on Saturday, BSP said it has suspended its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities. The notice seemingly addressed to Danish Ali read, “It was made clear to you earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities… You were given the ticket from the party on Deve Gowda’s insistence who assured that you will always follow the party line. However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you while joining the party. Therefore, you are being suspended.” The notice did not cite any specific incident for the suspension of the MP.

Following objectionable remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali in Parliament, he engaged in talks with several prominent Opposition leaders. He also staged a solitary protest outside Parliament on Friday, advocating for justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been expelled from the Lok Sabha.