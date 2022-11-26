New video of AAP Minister Satyendar Jain meeting suspended superintendent of Tihar jail emerges

AMN

BJP today, November 26, mounted its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party after another purported video of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain came to the fore.

In the video, he is seen holding a conversation with the recently suspended superintendent of Tihar jail. Talking to the media, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said, today is Constitution Day and some people sitting on constitutional posts in the Delhi Government are openly violating it.

He added that this is happening for the first time in the history of the country when a Minister jailed on corruption charges is not being sacked. He alleged that AAP leaders are telling lies about the health of the Minister to defend the wrongdoings inside the jail.

Reacting to the video, AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal linked it to the upcoming MCD polls and said people have to decide between ten videos of BJP and ten guarantees of AAP in the polls. He said, one should wait till 4th December when the MCD elections will happen and the people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos.

Meanwhile, BJP, AAP, Congress, and other political parties have intensified their campaign for civic polls in the national capital. Campaigning in the city, senior BJP leader and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said people want to give a clear message to Mr. Kejriwal in this election that false promises will not work.