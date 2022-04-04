FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

AMN / VARANASI

On his third day visit to India, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba reached Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Mr. Deuba at the Varanasi airport. Mr. Deuba, accompanied by his wife Dr. Arzu Deuba, and a high-level delegation was given a warm welcome.

At around 10 AM, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s chartered plane landed at Varanasi’s Babatpur airport. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Mr. Deuba and accompanied him to Kashi Vishwanath temple where Mr. Deuba and his wife offered prayers. The state culture department had made elaborate arrangements to welcome Mr. Deuba. Various cultural programmes were organized en route to Kashi Vishwanath Temple from the airport. Men and women dressed in colourful attires and holding flags of India and Nepal welcomed the Nepalese Prime Minister. The renovated Kashi Vishwanath Temple was also decorated with flowers.

Mr. Deuba also visited Kal Bhairav temple and historical Shri Pashupatinath Nepalese Temple at Lalita Ghat. Mr. Deuba was briefed about the renovation works going on in the ancient city of Kashi. People of Nepal origin greeted Nepalese Prime Minister at various places. Mr. Deuba also held a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath post-lunch and interacted with a group of Nepalese people living in Varanasi.

