NEP will make new generation capable for aspirations of 21st century: President Kovind

AMN / LUCKNOW

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that New Education Policy, NEP will prove instrumental in making today’s generation capable for the aspirations and needs of the 21st century.

Addressing the 9th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, Mr. Kovind said that education was most effective medium for social justice and personal growth and UP is taking many steps as per the New Education Policy to strengthen the education system in state.

President congratulated UP government and the Governor for this achievement. President said that during his visit he got the chance to know more the efforts by state government in the field of education.

President said that the India of 2047 will be free of all discrimination and will be playing important role in world system. He appealed to the students to take the country to the heights of development which is beyond imagination and which was also a dream of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Mr Kovind said that Girls have shown their capabilities in every field and latest we have seen it in Olympic games.

It seems that the everlasting dream of Baba Sahab regarding the women empowerment in the country is now being fulfilled.

Reminiscing about his first visit to the university in Dec 2017 for the convocation ceremony President said that, this is the first university where he has come again during his tenure as President.

President in on a four day visit to Uttar Pradesh. He arrived Lucknow today afternoon. Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Lucknow. During this visit President will take part in various programs scheduled in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya.