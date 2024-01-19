NDRF to train over 70 thousand people in disaster management

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai today said that the NDRF will train over 70 thousand people in disaster management by the end of the year. Mr. Rai was addressing the NDRF’s 19th Raising Day celebration in New Delhi. The Minister said that so far over 13 thousand volunteers have been trained by the NDRF. Mr. Rai further said that the rescue operations during the cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and Silkyara Tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand were major achievements last year as no life was lost during the catastrophes.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said the NDRF will soon launch online content in disaster management and community outreach to prepare people better.