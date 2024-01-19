PM Modi lays foundation stone of 8 projects of AMRUT in Solapur, Maharashtra

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his Government is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged families of the country. He said that his Government started various schemes to ease the lives of these families. He said that the Government has already provided 4 crore pucca houses and 10 crore toilets. He was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister highlighted that his government has lifted 25 crore people out of the Poverty Line. Shri Modi also announced the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for next five years. While dedicating 90,000 houses completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, he said that more than one lakh families in Maharashtra will be getting their own house today. Beneficiaries of the Raynagar Housing Society comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, and drivers, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Opposition and said that the earlier Governments just gave slogans of ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but never really succeeded in doing so. He added that his Government brought in transparency and now benefits reach the real beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 8 projects of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) worth around 2,000 crores rupees . Prime Minister also initiated the distribution of 1st and 2nd installments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in the state.

Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadanvis and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will leave for Karnataka in the afternoon. In Bengaluru, he will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre, and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme. Built with an investment of. 1,600 crores rupees, the 43-acre campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the USA. Boeing’s new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

Later, the Prime minister will visit Tamil Nadu where he will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai today. Prime Minister will also launch and lay foundation stone of projects worth 250 Crore rupees related to Broadcasting sector. This includes the launch of the revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil, 12 Akashvani FM projects in eight states and Four DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also lay foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter Projects in 12 states.

The Prime Minister will also visit various temples in Tamil Nadu during his three-day stay.