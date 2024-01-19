Coaching centres can’t enrol students below 16; Centre makes new guidelines

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Ministry of Education on Thursday issued new guidelines for coaching centres across the country. As per the guidelines, coaching centres can’t enrol students below the age of 16 years, make misleading promises and gaurantee rank or good marks.

The admission procedure in coaching centres will be permitted only after successful completion of the secondary school examination.

As per the guidelines announced, coaching institutes shall not make a claim for 100 percent selection or 100 percent job guarantee or guaranteed preliminary or mains.

“No coaching centre shall engage tutors having qualifications less than graduation. The institutions cannot make misleading promises or guarantee rank or good marks to parents for enrolling students in the coaching centres. The institutes cannot enrol students below 16 years of age. Student enrolment should be only after secondary school examination,” the guidelines said.

The new guidelines further added, “The coaching institutes cannot publish or cause to be published or take part in the publication of any misleading advertisement relating to any claim, directly or indirectly, of quality of coaching or the facilities offered therein or the result procured by such coaching centre or the student who attended such class.”

The coaching institutes have also been asked to update their website with details of the qualification of tutors, courses, duration of completion, hostel facilities, and the fees being charged.

The coaching centres will not be registered in the absence of a counseling system.

The government can impose financial penalty of upto Rs one Lakh or cancel the registration of any coaching centre found indulging in malpractices.

Earlier, the Secretary (Consumer Affairs) and Chief Commissioner (CCPA) issued notices to 31 coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and imposed fines on nine of them for misleading advertisements.