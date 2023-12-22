इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2023 09:30:44      انڈین آواز

NDRF evacuates over 42,000 people from flood-hit areas of Tamil Nadu, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that 42,290 People have been rescued from flood-affected areas by NDRF, Air Force, and other All forces including state rescue force.

At a Press conference here today regarding Tamil Nadu Southern Districts Flood situation, she said, 800 stranded passengers at Srivaikundam Railway Station have been safely rescued, and the Railway has arranged a special train and bus for them.  Nine helicopters have been deployed by the Indian Air Force (5), Navy (1), and Coast Guard (3). Each helicopter has completed 70 sorties as of yesterday.

Image

The Minister informed that the inter-ministerial Central Assessment Team promptly visited the flood-affected areas on December 19, just two days after the flood, without further delay. She said that 900 crore rupees have been released from the National Disaster Relief Fund to the state in two installments before December 14th, prior to the floods in the Southern Districts of Tamil Nadu.

She said that the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has the most modern facility, and they provided a prediction about the heavy rain in the southern districts on December 12.

In addition to the statement, Ms Nirmala Sitaraman said, that whenever a crisis emerges in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister immediately respond to the need of hour. They are always ready to give their helping hands to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Finance Minister informed that the Union Government responded promptly upon receiving information about the flood situation. The Home Ministry’s control room vigilantly monitored the situation 24/7, swiftly dispatching aid whenever needed. The Minister informed that the Coastal Guard conducted 11 sorties and rescued approximately 711 individuals from coastal districts. Army rescue forces were expeditiously deployed from Trivandrum and Wellington, she added.

She said that, annually, the NDRF allocates funds to the State relief fund, starting this financial year Tamil Nadu had an opening balance of 813.15 crore as of April 1, 2023. The first installment of 450 crore was disbursed before December, and the second installment was released on December 12, 2023, ensuring full allocation from the NDRF to the State Relief Fund. Additionally, Ms Sitharaman stressed that the Regional Meteorological Department, equipped with advanced technology, provided a five-day advance warning about the impending rains and updated rainfall conditions every three hours.

