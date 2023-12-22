J&K: Security forces launch massive search operation in Poonch after 4 soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Representational Image

In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces today launched a massive cordon and search operation in the forest area of Poonch district, a day after four army personnel attained martyrdom and two others got injured in a terrorist attack. An official said aerial monitoring is also being conducted and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists who ambushed two Army vehicles in the area yesterday afternoon.

Some local suspects have been detained by the army from Dera Ki Gali for investigation. The NIA team today reached the attack area where Security personnel are conducting a search operation in the forest area.

GOC 16 Corps Lt General Sandeep Jain has left for Poonch to take stock of the security situation. This is the fourth major terror attack on Army in the twin border districts of Rajouri-Poonch this year in which 20 soldiers including two Captains have attained martyrdom. The four fallen soldiers have been identified as Naik Birendra Singh, Naik Driver Karan Kumar, Rifleman Chandan Kumar and Rifleman Gautam Kumar