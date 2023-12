Today five more people have tested positive for Corona virus in Kolkata. Yesterday 3 Covid positive cases including a 6-month-old baby were reported.

The baby is being treated at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital while the other 7 persons are being treated at various private hospitals across Kolkata. The state health department has ordered do genome sequencing test of the samples collected from the patients to ascertain the presence of a new JN 1 variant.