Kolkata: ED questions Magician P C Sorcar Junior in connection with Chit Fund case

AMN / WEB DESK

Magician P C Sorcar Junior was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in CGO Complex, Kolkata today in connection with the Tower group Chit Fund case.

A few days ago, Tower Group Chairman & Managing Director Ramendu Chatterjee had been taken into ED custody. Earlier, CBI conducted search operations at Sorcar’s house in connection with the same case.

ED officers questioned him in connection with the scam allegedly involving two companies identified by the central agencies as Pincon Group and Tower Infotech Ltd, he said.