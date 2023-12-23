Govt to make 740 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools operational for tribal students

740 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools will be operational throughout the country for the development of tribal students, said Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs.

He was addressing a function on the anniversary of the Constitutional recognition of the Santhali language as “Santhali language victory day” at Betkundri Maidan in Jhargram, West Bengal on Friday. He said that the Tribal Affairs Ministry has already started working towards it.

Replying to the questions of the journalists, Mr Munda said, students from six to twelve classes will be imparted education free of cost in these schools. Advertisements will be published shortly for recruitment of 10 thousand teachers throughout the country. At present, there are about 200 Ekalavya model residential schools in the country.