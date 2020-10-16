PM Modi reviews research & vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19
India to deliver Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy
Bangladesh rejects Chinese Corona vaccine co-financing request
50 teams of CPCB to report air polluting sources in Delhi, NCR
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2020 04:21:55      انڈین آواز

NDRF continues to operate in flood affected southern states

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continued to engage in rescue and evacuation operation in flood hit cities of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra continues as water logging took place in many of the areas due to heavy rainfall.

30 fully equipped teams of NDRF are deployed in the flood affected southern states to assist civil administration in rescue and relief operations.

Today, NDRF teams have rescued about 200 stranded person from Solapur district of Maharashtra and evacuated more than 600 persons in flood affected cities Hyderabad & Rangareddy of Telangana and East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

During the last 03 days, Teams have rescued 540 people and evacuated about 5,000 persons to safer places in the 04 flood affected states. Rescue Operations are still going on in coordination with civil administration.

Total 108 teams of the NDRF comprising of modern rescue equipments are deployed in various parts of the country for prompt response during flood and other emergencies.

During the rescue and relief operation, NDRF teams are providing immediate relief to the victims and are strictly following the guidelines and protocols regarding COVID-19.

Director General, NDRF is personally supervising the Flood rescue Operations. A 24*7, NDRF control room is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and is in touch with other agencies/stakeholders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting hopeful of his team making it to play offs but not taking rivals lightly

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Despite beating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their first leg match of th ...

Football: Garhwal, ARA play 1-1 draw, in the Hero-I league qualifier

Kalyani Garhwal were held to a 1-1 draw ARA FC as they ended their campaign in the Hero-I league qualifier ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!