PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2021 05:40:07      انڈین آواز

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins protesting teachers outside Delhi CM residence

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN/ WEB DESK

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined guest teachers protesting outside the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Sidhu action appeared to be a “tit-for-tat” response to the Kejriwal’s action of joining a similar protest in Punjab’s Mohali.

“You come to our house and speak about (Higher Education Minister) Pargat Singh? Pargat Singh’s fighting,” he said. “I came here to support these protesters. I stand with people fighting on the streets of Punjab as well,” Sidhu said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal had joined protesting contractual teachers in Mohali last week. The protesters were demanding regularisation of their services.

Punjab goes to polls in early 2022 and the AAP is not leaving any stone unturned to make a decisive presence in the border state.

Kejriwal has announced a slew of sops for different sections of society, including teachers. Among the assurances are regularising contractual teachers and revamping the education system in the state if voted to power.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Sidhu said the Delhi government was following a contractual model of education.

“Delhi Education Model is Contract Model … Delhi Govt has 1031 Schools while only 196 schools have Principals … 45% teacher’s posts are vacant and schools are run by 22,000 Guest Teachers on daily wages with every 15 days renewal of contracts,” Sidhu alleged in a tweet.

The Punjab Congress chief said that there were 12,515 job vacancies for teachers in Delhi in 2015, but in 2021, the number had shot up to 19,907.

He said the AAP government had been filing up the vacant posts by hiring guest lecturers.

“AAP promised to regularise contractual teachers give equal wages as permanent staff but made it worse by just having guest teachers. Through School Management Committees, so called AAP volunteers earn Rs 5 Lac yearly from Govt funds that earlier were meant for school’s development,” Sidhu’s another tweet read. —

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

Argentina stuns Germany 4-2 to regain Junior Hockey World Cup after 16-year

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar,5 December:  Riding on penalty corner expert Lautaro Domene's ...

India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz