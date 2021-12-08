UP: ‘Red alerts for the BJP’: Akhilesh Yadav reacts to PM Modi’s ‘ Lal Topi’ remarks

AMN / WEB DESK

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the people wearing red caps, a trademark headgear of his party members, are “red alerts” also for the BJP as they will oust it from the power in the next UP assembly polls.

Same day in Gorakhpur PM Modi equated the ‘Lal Topi ‘ red caps worn by Samajwadi Party workers with Lal Batti that suggest a hunger for power.

Akhilesh said in a tweet, “For the BJP, there is a red alert of inflation, of unemployment, of the bad plight of farmers and labourers, of Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri (incidents) of the oppression of women and youths, of a destroyed education system, business and health, besides the red cap, which will oust the BJP from power. There will be an ‘inquilab’ (revolution) of red and change in 2022”.

Modi’s attack on the opposition party came at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur, where he inaugurated a mega fertiliser plant and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), together worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

PM also recalled fertiliser shortages in the past and slammed the previous state governments over delays in payment to farmers by sugar mills.

“Today, the entire UP knows very well that those wearing the red caps are concerned about the red beacon (‘laal batti’) and not bothered about your pain and sorrows,” he said, apparently referring to the beacon atop cars carrying VIPs.