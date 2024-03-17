NASA To Carry ‘Message In Bottle’ To Europa, One Of Jupiter’s Moon In October

AMN/ WEB DESK

NASA will carry ‘message in a bottle’ to Europa, one of Jupiter’s moon in October this year. The mission dubbed as Europa Clipper mission will explore signs of life as Scientists chose predicts a salty lake under its icy crust. The Europa Clipper spacecraft will carry a triangular metal plate with an engraving of US Poet Laureate Ada Limón’s handwritten “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa,” along with a silicon microchip stenciled with more than 2.6 million names submitted by the public.

But that is not all, it has an Indian connection as well. The other, outward-facing side of metal plate will sport etchings of 103 waveforms, a visual representation of the sound wave produced by saying the word “water” in 103 different languages – including Hindi.

Last year, the US space agency had conducted a “Message in a Bottle” campaign, which invited the public to send their names with the spacecraft.