G42 Partnered With Cerebras Systems To Build Supercomputer Condor Galaxy 3

Abu Dhabi’s leading technology holding group, G42, has partnered with Cerebras Systems, a pioneer in accelerating generative AI, to build the supercomputer Condor Galaxy 3. Condor Galaxy 3 is the third and most powerful cluster in their series of AI supercomputers, solidifying its position as the world leader. Condor Galaxy 3 boasts double the processing power of its predecessors, reaching a phenomenal 16 exaFLOPs of AI computing power. This immense power is achieved through 64 of Cerebras’ latest CS-3 systems, each featuring the industry’s fastest AI chip, the Wafer-Scale Engine 3 WSE-3.

The WSE-3 chip itself is a marvel of engineering. Packing 4 trillion transistors and a whopping 900,000 AI cores, it’s manufactured using cutting-edge 5-nanometer technology. This translates to double the performance of the previous generation chip, all while maintaining the same cost and power consumption. Manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSMC, this chip delivers an astounding 125 petaflops of peak AI performance per chip. Kiril Evtimov, Group CTO of G42 said that with Condor Galaxy 3, the company continues to achieve its joint vision of transforming the global AI computing landscape. The existing Condor Galaxy network has already trained some of the most advanced open-source models in the industry, with tens of thousands of downloads. By doubling the capacity to 16 exaFLOPs, we’re excited to witness the next wave of innovation these supercomputers will enable.

The existing Condor Galaxy network has a proven track record of success. It has trained some of the world’s leading open-source AI models, including Jais-30B, the best bilingual Arabic model currently available. Condor Galaxy 3 is slated to be operational in the second half of 2024. With its immense processing power, this supercomputer promises to be a game-changer in the field of AI research and development.

