FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2024 05:39:58      انڈین آواز

G42 Partnered With Cerebras Systems To Build Supercomputer Condor Galaxy 3

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Abu Dhabi’s leading technology holding group, G42, has partnered with Cerebras Systems, a pioneer in accelerating generative AI, to build the supercomputer Condor Galaxy 3. Condor Galaxy 3 is the third and most powerful cluster in their series of AI supercomputers, solidifying its position as the world leader. Condor Galaxy 3 boasts double the processing power of its predecessors, reaching a phenomenal 16 exaFLOPs of AI computing power. This immense power is achieved through 64 of Cerebras’ latest CS-3 systems, each featuring the industry’s fastest AI chip, the Wafer-Scale Engine 3 WSE-3.

The WSE-3 chip itself is a marvel of engineering. Packing 4 trillion transistors and a whopping 900,000 AI cores, it’s manufactured using cutting-edge 5-nanometer technology. This translates to double the performance of the previous generation chip, all while maintaining the same cost and power consumption. Manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSMC, this chip delivers an astounding 125 petaflops of peak AI performance per chip. Kiril Evtimov, Group CTO of G42 said that with Condor Galaxy 3, the company continues to achieve its joint vision of transforming the global AI computing landscape. The existing Condor Galaxy network has already trained some of the most advanced open-source models in the industry, with tens of thousands of downloads. By doubling the capacity to 16 exaFLOPs, we’re excited to witness the next wave of innovation these supercomputers will enable.

The existing Condor Galaxy network has a proven track record of success. It has trained some of the world’s leading open-source AI models, including Jais-30B, the best bilingual Arabic model currently available. Condor Galaxy 3 is slated to be operational in the second half of 2024. With its immense processing power, this supercomputer promises to be a game-changer in the field of AI research and development.

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence capabilities for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating around the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


اقوام متحدہ: ہندوستانی سفیر نے اسلاموفوبیا کے کثیر الجہتی حل کی وکالت کی

اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی میں اسلاموفوبیا مخالف دن کے موقع ...

راہل گاندھی کی بھارت جوڑو نیا ئے یاترا کا ممبئی میں شاندار اختتام

AMN / MUMBAI دادر میں واقع ’چیتیہ بھومی‘ پر راہل نے ڈاکٹر امبیڈ ...

لوک سبھا انتخابات – 19 اپریل سے 7 مرحلوں میں منعقد ہوں گے۔

اٹھارویں لوک سبھا کے انتخابات سات مرحلوں میں 19 اپریل سے شروع ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart