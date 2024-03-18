FreeCurrencyRates.com

Afghanistan Highway Accident: 21 Dead, 38 Injured

In Afghanistan, 21 people died and 38 injured in a traffic accident on the Herat-Kandahar highway of Helmand Province. The Information and Culture Directorate of Helmand Province reported that the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the Yakhchal area of Grishk district.

Local officials explained that the accident was triggered when a bus collided with a motorbike and subsequently crashed into an oil-laden tanker, causing both vehicles to ignite and burn down. According to the statement, the tragedy led to the death of 16 passengers on the bus, 2 on the motorbike, and 3 in the tanker. The injured have been transported to hospitals in Grishk district and the provincial capital of Helmand, Lashkargah City

