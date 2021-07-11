Nagaland govt procures SPUTNIK-V vaccine as an additional vaccine option

AMN

Nagaland government has procured the SPUTNIK-V vaccine from Dr .Reddy’s Laboratories Hyderabad as an additional vaccine option. This was informed by the State Immunization Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr yesterday. He said, initially two doses of SPUTNIK-V are being made available for 4800 persons at two private hospitals, namely, Bethesda Hospital Kohima and Faith Hospital Dimapur.

Dr. Thurr said as per the government’s directive, the total rate payable by the beneficiaries availing the SPUTNIK vaccines for private hospital per dose will be 1,145 rupees. The Immunization officer also informed that the administration of SPUTNIK V vaccine will begin in these two private hospitals from tomorrow.