FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2022 08:05:49      انڈین آواز

Nagaland gets its second Railway station after gap of over 100 years

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW

Nagaland got its second Railway station on Dhansari-Shokhuvi railway line after a gap of more than 100 years. Dimapur station was opened in 1903. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially flagged off the first passenger train service- the Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi Railway station in Choumukedima District on August 26.

Shokhuvi Railway station is part of the Dimapur-Zubza Railway project. This railway station is an alternative train route for Nagaland and Manipur passengers to Guwahati.

Nagaland Chief Minister Mr. Neiphiu Rio during the flagging off ceremony of the Donyi Polo Express passenger train described the day as a historic moment for the people of Nagaland. He said this service will immensely benefit the people of Nagaland and other neighboring states. He also lauded the commitment of the Railway Ministry and officials in bringing the railway lines to Kohima.

The Chief Minister said, it is fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy, adding that the region will not only connect with the mainland India but also South East Asia which will bring economic benefits and improve connectivity.

General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Mr. Anshul Gupta said, the Railways are working around the clock on war-footing to connect all the state capitals in a time-bound manner. He said a proposal to undertake survey from Zubza-New Kohima-Imphal and Aizawl have already been initiated so that all three states get connected in a loop.

Mr. Anshul Gupta also highlighted that besides the Donyi Polo Express, there are plans to introduce new trains including Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains and in future long-distance train from the state of Nagaland.

Shukhovi Railway station has been running freight services by taking stones from Nagaland to various parts of the country and Bangladesh for past the two months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India-Pakistan clash at Asia Cup draws huge interest among fans, advertisers

Sports Desk South Asian cricket rivals India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the second match of the A ...

Golf : Manu Gandas wins Chennai open with dazzling final day display

Harpal Singh Bedi Chennai, 26 August : Gurugram’s Manu Gandas fired dazzling five-under 67 on the last da ...

Durand Football: Hyderabad overwhelms 10-man Chennaiyin 3-1

Imphal, 26 August : Hyderabad FC (HFC) overwhelmed 10-man Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 3-1to register their second ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart