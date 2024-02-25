Nafe Singh Rathee killing: Congress, AAP slam Khattar govt, says there is no law and order in Haryana

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Opposition parties have slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana over the killing of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee and said that there is no such thing as law and order in the state.

On Sunday evening, Rathee and one of his associates were brutally shot dead in their SUV by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar. Two others who also accompanied them are critically injured.

Reacting to the brutal killing of the INLD Haryana chief, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said that the state has become a den of criminals under the BJP ruled and incidents of shooting, killing and demanding ransom have become everyday affairs.

“Haryana has become a den of criminals. There is no such thing as law and order. Criminals are fearless and common people are living their lives under the shadow of fear. There is only one thing on the lips of the common people in Haryana that shooting, killing and demanding ransom have now become an everyday thing in the state,” Hooda wrote on ‘X’.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has recently announced an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, said that while CM Khattar is busy with election rallies, businessmen and politicians are being shot on roads.

“Law and Order has ended in Haryana… We have received info from Jhajjar. The Haryana INLD president Nafe Singh and his associates have been shot dead. No one is safe in this state safe. Businessmen are shot and then extorted, politicians are shot dead on roads… Will the state uphold the rule of law, or the CM will continue to be busy with election rallies?” AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta said.

Meanwhile, INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala has blamed Khattar government for killing of Rathee and his associate.

Chautala said that Rathee had recently demanded security from the state government citing threats to his life but he was not given any protection.

“The incident that has taken place today (death of party chief Nafe Singh Rathee), for this the state government is responsible. They are responsible because, six months ago, Nafe Singh told me, the police informed him that his life was in danger and he could be attacked anytime… He (Nafe Singh Rathee) wrote to the SP, CM, and DG that they must investigate this and provide him with security… Ex-MLAs also informed the CM, but no security was provided to him… Those who need the security are not getting it, instead, those who are accused in several cases are getting it… So I clearly hold the CM responsible for this incident…,” he said.