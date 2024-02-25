Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

Nafe Singh Rathee

Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jhajjar today evening. Jaikishan, one of Rathee’s associates who were travelling with him was also killed in the attack, while two others are critically injured.

Rathee and his associates were reportedly travelling in an SUV when the gunmen, also in a car, open fire and fled the scene.

All the four men, including the INLD Haryana chief, were rushed to the nearby Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital where doctors declared two of them brought dead.

According to reports Dr Manish Sharma, Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital, said that Rathee and Jaikishan were shot in the neck, back and shoulder. The two other associates, who are admitted to the ICU, were had gunshot wounds on the shoulder, thigh, and left side of the chest.

“In the evening, four people who had been shot were brought to Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital. Out of them, two had suffered heavy bleeding and were brought dead, still, we tried CPR but they couldn’t be saved. Former MLA Nafe Singh and another person Jaikishan were brought dead. They were shot in the neck, back, and shoulder. Multiple wounds suggest there were multiple rounds of fire… Sudden major vessel damage causes heavy blood loss and eventually, heart attack…,” the doctor said.

Reacting to the incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that he has ordered the officials to take immediate action and investigate the incident.

“…I have asked the officials to take immediate action in this matter. STF has also swung into action…The incident is being investigated,” Vij said.

Meanwhile, INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala claimed that Rathee had recently demanded security but was not given the same. He held the Manoharlal Khattar-led BJP government equally guilty in his assassination.

“Indian National Lok Dal Party state president and former MLA Nafe Singh ji is no more. The entire INLD family is shocked by the cowardly attack on him, Nafe Singh ji was not only a part of our party but also a part of our family, he was like my brother. Nafe Singh ji had recently demanded security for the CM, Home Minister, DGP and Commissioner, fearing an attack on him. At that time the government played politics and did not provide security. Is the government not equally guilty in this?” he said.

Nafe Singh Rathee killing: Congress, AAP slam Khattar govt, says law and order has ended in Haryana

The Opposition parties have slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana over the killing of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee and said that there is no such thing as law and order in the state.

On Sunday evening, Rathee and one of his associates were brutally shot dead in their SUV by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar. Two others who also accompanied them are critically injured.

Reacting to the brutal killing of the INLD Haryana chief, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said that the state has become a den of criminals under the BJP ruled and incidents of shooting, killing and demanding ransom have become everyday affairs.

“Haryana has become a den of criminals. There is no such thing as law and order. Criminals are fearless and common people are living their lives under the shadow of fear. There is only one thing on the lips of the common people in Haryana that shooting, killing and demanding ransom have now become an everyday thing in the state,” Hooda wrote on ‘X’.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has recently announced an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, said that while CM Khattar is busy with election rallies, businessmen and politicians are being shot on roads.

“Law and Order has ended in Haryana… We have received info from Jhajjar. The Haryana INLD president Nafe Singh and his associates have been shot dead. No one is safe in this state safe. Businessmen are shot and then extorted, politicians are shot dead on roads… Will the state uphold the rule of law, or the CM will continue to be busy with election rallies?” AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta said.

Meanwhile, INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala has blamed Khattar government for killing of Rathee and his associate.

Chautala said that Rathee had recently demanded security from the state government citing threats to his life but he was not given any protection.

“The incident that has taken place today (death of party chief Nafe Singh Rathee), for this the state government is responsible. They are responsible because, six months ago, Nafe Singh told me, the police informed him that his life was in danger and he could be attacked anytime… He (Nafe Singh Rathee) wrote to the SP, CM, and DG that they must investigate this and provide him with security… Ex-MLAs also informed the CM, but no security was provided to him… Those who need the security are not getting it, instead, those who are accused in several cases are getting it… So I clearly hold the CM responsible for this incident…,” he said.