Muslims in India are going through tough times, says Badruddin Ajmal MP

Association of Muslim Professionals AMP celebrates 15 year of formation; Prominent Guests from all over India participated at a function in Mumbai

AMN / MUMBAI

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi, President of All India United Democratic Front and Member of Parliament from Assam has said that the Muslims are facing severe trials in the country due to their backwardness.

Speaking at the function to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the formation of the Association of Muslim Professionals AMP at the famous Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai, Ajmal said : “we have to admit that due to our backwardness in the field of education, we are far behind our brothers and sisters in this period of development. All organizations need to unite and work strongly in the field of education”.

Mr. Aamir Edresy, President of Association of Muslim Professionals, described the fifteen years of AMP’s journey and also informed about the organization’s priorities for the next ten years. He said that 200 districts of the country where Muslims are living in large numbers will become the center of AMP’s work.

Shaheen Group of Institutes Bidar Karnataka Chairman Abdul Qadir clearly said that Muslims should try to adopt a comprehensive and solid plan in the current situation.

Abdul Latif, Chairman, MS Academy Hyderabad, said that the National Talent Search Program of AMP is a very revolutionary step through which we will be able to identify bright and talented students from across the country so that they can be fully guided and empowered in the field of education. Help can be given.

On this occasion, Atiq Ahmed of Maulana Azad University Jodhpur also presented the educational, social and cultural activities of the university and said that if you have a mission in mind, then there is no obstacle.

President of Islam Gymkhana and former MLA Advocate Yusuf Abrahani said that AMP has created a revolution by connecting educated youth across the country with this platform. It is necessary that all the members of the nation should be a part of this mission and this work.

Mumbai MLA Amin Patel said, “I have been associated with AMP since its inception. This organization has spread its work all over India in a very short time and I believe that in coming days it will emerge as the most representative organization of Muslims in the country.

Prof Qasim Imam in his own style introduced the guests and the important personalities present in the audience while Saeed Khan hosted and periodically introduced the representatives of the best performing institutions and students from all over the country. Students and AMP delegates from Hyderabad, Delhi, Bhopal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam also participated in the programme.

The program was attended by leading personalities working in the field of education from all over the country. In which, Muhammad Ashfaq of Gravity Coaching Institute Lucknow, Dr. M S Punekar Sahib of SECAB Group of Institutions Bijapur, Abdul Subhan of Falcon Group Bangalore, Dr. Athar Azad of Association of Muslim Doctors Bihar, Dr. Abdul Ahad of Shaheen Lucknow were present. .

A large number of prominent personalities from Mumbai city also participated in the program, especially Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, former MLA Advocate Waris Pathan, Saeed Khan, Arshad Siddiqui, Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, Farid Sheikh, Maulana Abdul Jabbar Mahirul Qadri. , Maulana Zaheer Abbas Rizvi, Maulana Maulana Burhanuddin Qasmi and Maulana Irfan Alimi, Shahbaz Siddiqui etc. participated.

Winners of the recently held AMP National Talent Search 2022 were also felicitated in this event. More than a 72 thousand students from all over the country participated in this national talent search.