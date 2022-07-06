Mumbai witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, NDRF deployed in various parts

AMN / MUMBAI

Mumbai and other parts including the coastal Konkan region and south western part of Maharashtra have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall for the last three days causing disruption of normal life. Mumbai received 70 percent of the average July rainfall in just five days. In Mumbai, at least 25 places including Gandhi Market in Matunga, Hindmata, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, and Mahim along with some parts of Western and Central suburban lines have been flooded. Some of BEST bus routes have been diverted.

In view of red alert issued for the rain-prone areas, 17 NDRF teams have been deployed in various parts of the state. NDRF Commanding Officer Anupam Shrivastav said, five NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai alone, besides, two teams each in Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Kolhapur districts. In addition, one team each in Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Satara districts have been deployed. Due to the torrential rains for two consecutive days, the water level of Panchganga river in Kolhapur district is crossing the danger level. Besides, water levels of other rivers in the district are also increasing rapidly. Due to the overflow of rivers, direct connectivity to more than 40 villages has been affected and alternate routes are being used. In the last 24 hours, 11 dam areas of the Kolhapur district including Gaganbavda taluka have received heavy rains.