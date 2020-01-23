Mumbai malls, shops, eateries can stay open 24X7 from January 27

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra cabinet has approved a proposal to allow malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries to remain open round the clock. The decision will come into force from 27th January and will be implemented only in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point.

In another decision, cabinet has made the film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” tax-free in the state. The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare who had played a pivotal role in capturing the Sinhagad Fort. The movie that released on 10th January has already grossed over 150 crore rupees.