Jharkhand CM meets Governor to postpone date of expansion of state cabinet



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Governor Draupadi Murmu to postpone the date of expansion of State Cabinet which was earlier scheduled for tomorrow.

In a meeting with the Governor, Mr Soren informed her about his visit to the place of the incidence at Burugulikera village in West Singhbhum district.

Aggrieved with the sorrow and grief of the bereaved family members of the deceased, Mr Soren said that the Cabinet expansion cannot be undertaken in this situation. The Chief Minister met the family members of all the deceased earlier in the day and assured them all support from the government.