FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2020 02:26:52      انڈین آواز
Ad

Allahabad HC Constitutes Special Bench to Hear PILs on UP ‘Police Brutality’ on Anti-CAA Protesters

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file photo

WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

In a major development the Allahabad High Court on Thursday constituted a special bench to hear all PILs filed against the excessive use of force by the Uttar Pradesh police personnel against the people who were protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in different districts of the state last month.

Besides others, former Chairperson of National Minority Commission Wajahat Habibullah and eminent social activist Swami Agnivesh have also filed petitions in the HC against UP police.

Senior lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who appeared in the court on behalf of Agnivesh and Wajahat, said that the new bench will hear the case on January 27.

“In Allahabad now the Hon’ble High Court has constituted a special bench to hear various PILs including the one filed by Wajahat Habibullah Sb & @swamiagnivesh Sb against UP Police brutality on peaceful #NRC_CAA_Protest. Hearing on 27.01.2020 at 2 PM. Please pray !,” tweeted Pracha.

Massive protests took place against CAA on December 19 and 20 in various districts of UP. Some of the protests turned violent. At least 23 people were killed – most of them in police firing.

Hundreds of people were arrested and thousands booked. Media and civil fact-finding reports alleged that cops barged into several Muslim homes in Muzaffarnagar and other places, assaulted people including women and elderly person and ransacked houses. Most of the casualties took place in Meerut, Kanpur and Shahjahanpur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

RFI lifts Dattu Bhokanal’s ban after IOA’s intervention

Indian Rower Dattu Bhokanal's two-year suspension on charges of tanking a race during the 2018 Asian Games was ...

Ashu to lead Delhi U-17 in Junior National Football Championship

HSB/ New Delhi Striker Ashu will lead the 20 -member Delhi U-17 boys team in the Hero Junior National Football ...

World Archery lifts suspension on India enabling Indian archers to represent country

The World Archery today conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled nat ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!