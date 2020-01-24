Allahabad HC Constitutes Special Bench to Hear PILs on UP ‘Police Brutality’ on Anti-CAA Protesters

file photo

In a major development the Allahabad High Court on Thursday constituted a special bench to hear all PILs filed against the excessive use of force by the Uttar Pradesh police personnel against the people who were protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in different districts of the state last month.

Besides others, former Chairperson of National Minority Commission Wajahat Habibullah and eminent social activist Swami Agnivesh have also filed petitions in the HC against UP police.

Senior lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who appeared in the court on behalf of Agnivesh and Wajahat, said that the new bench will hear the case on January 27.

“In Allahabad now the Hon’ble High Court has constituted a special bench to hear various PILs including the one filed by Wajahat Habibullah Sb & @swamiagnivesh Sb against UP Police brutality on peaceful #NRC_CAA_Protest. Hearing on 27.01.2020 at 2 PM. Please pray !,” tweeted Pracha.

Massive protests took place against CAA on December 19 and 20 in various districts of UP. Some of the protests turned violent. At least 23 people were killed – most of them in police firing.

Hundreds of people were arrested and thousands booked. Media and civil fact-finding reports alleged that cops barged into several Muslim homes in Muzaffarnagar and other places, assaulted people including women and elderly person and ransacked houses. Most of the casualties took place in Meerut, Kanpur and Shahjahanpur.