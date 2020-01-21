Andhra Assembly passes bill to establish three capitals

AMN

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill proposing three capitals, Legislative, Executive and Judicial for the state. The Assembly passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill this regard last night.

Visakhapatnam is proposed to be the Executive capital, Amaravati Legislative capital and Kurnool will be the Judicial capital. The Bill also provides for dividing the State into various zones. It seeks to establish zonal planning and development boards.

The Bill will be moved in the Legislative Council today where YSR government may face an uphill task to see it through as it has just nine members in the 58-member Upper House.

7 MLAs of the TDP were suspended from the House for a day as they disrupted the Chief Minister’s address.