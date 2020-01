AMN

A major fire broke out at Raghuveer Textile Market in Surat late last night. More than 50 firetenders have been rushed to the spot to control the fire. Fire tenders from the Hazira Industrial area have also been called for help.

According to sources, the flames were seen erupting from the multi-storied complex, however there is no report of any casualty till now. The textile fabrics worth of crores of rupees have been gutted in the fire.