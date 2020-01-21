Hizbul Mujahideen outfit on verge of extinction: J&K Police Chief

AGENCIES / SRINAGAR

Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh has said that the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit is on the verge of extinction in south Kashmir.

Describing killing of three Hizbul terrorists as a major success against terrorism and the outfit, DGP Singh warned that strict action shall be taken against all those who take up arms against the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Control Room in Srinagar Monday, the DGP said, slain terrorists were involved in grave terror activities adding that killed Commander Wasim Wani was active since 2017. The DGP said, 19 FIRs were lodged against Wasim including killing of four civilians and four policemen.

Mr Singh said, another terrorist Adil Bashir Sheikh from Zainapora Shopian was a former Special police Officer who decamped with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol belonging to security guards of a former PDP MLA. He was active since 2018.

DGP said that year 2020 started with an excellent anti-terrorism operations including arrest of Hizbul top Commander Naveed Babu.

DGP said interrogation of Naveed helped police succeeding in busting two big terrorist hideouts in south Kashmir. Pertinently, a total of eight terrorists including seven of Hizbul and one of Jaish cadre, were killed in anti-terrorists operations this year till date.