इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2020 01:15:01      انڈین آواز
Jammu and Kashmir to be an economic paradise for investors, says LG

Published On:

AGENCIES / New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu today said, the Union Territory will be made an economic paradise for investors.

Speaking at Pre-Summit Investors’ Interaction in New Delhi today, he said, J&K Government has taken a decision of showcasing J&K’s potential for investment through a Global Investors’ Meet, with the theme of Explore, Invest and Grow, that will bring together senior entrepreneurs, leaders from corporate sector across the country, senior policymakers, development agencies, investors from across the world and local businessmen.

He invited investors to take the lead in setting up their enterprises in Jammu & Kashmir. More than 350 delegates from various sectors and leading organizations participated in the event.

The aim of the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit-2020 is to exhibit the different investment opportunities available in the newly formed UT of J&K in different sectors including Tourism, Film Tourism, Horticulture and Post-Harvest Management, Agro and Food Processing, Mulberry production for silk, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Information Technology, and IT-enabled services, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Handloom and Handicraft and Education are going to be the prime focus sectors of the summit.

