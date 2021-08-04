MP: Heavy rain causes flood situation in some areas

AMN

Incessant Heavy rain in Northern Madhya Pradesh has resulted in serious flood situation in the area. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is constantly monitoring the situation. NDRF, SDRF, Army & BSF have rescued 5,950 people from 240 villages. Efforts are underway to rescue more people. Air Force helicopters have also started rescue operations.

About 1 thousand 171 villages have been affected in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Bhind and Rewa due to excessive rains and floods. Rain has also damaged the communication system in Shivpuri. Efforts are being made to restore infrastructure.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan & inquired about the situation. Chief Minister informed that Centre is providing full help to State for relief work.