Most religious conversions done during BJP’s tenure: Chhattisgarh CM

Responding to the BJP allegation that incidents of forced religious conversion had increased since the current Congress government in Chhattisgarh had come to power, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit back, saying that such things used to happen during the previous BJP regimes.

“BJP doesn’t have issues like farmers’ issues, cows or tribals anymore. They are left only with issues of religious conversion. I had said that the highest number of churches were constructed during the tenure of the BJP government,” Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said in Raipur on Saturday.

“It means that most of the religious conversions were done during their tenure. I am still saying that we will definitely take action if we receive a complaint of forced religious conversion,” he added.

A BJP delegation, led by Chhattisgarh BJP president Vishnu Deo Sai, submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday, alleging that religious conversions in the state had increased since the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government had taken charge in 2018.

The 15-member delegation demanded a curb on these incidents. It also sought the release of the people arrested for allegedly assaulting and abusing a pastor and two others in a police station here some days ago.

On September 5, a pastor and two others were allegedly manhandled and abused by a mob inside Purani Basti police station here, following which two persons were arrested.

