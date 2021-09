AMN

BJP has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent speech in Jammu and alleged that the problems of Jammu and Kashmir are the legacy of the Gandhi family.

In a statement, BJP alleged that Mr Gandhi very conveniently forgot that the woes of the Kashmiri Pandits were because of the “politics of appeasement” of Congress and like minded parties. It said Kashmir is moving in the direction of development and inclusiveness under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.