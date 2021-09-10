Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
BJP workers will help people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 onPM Modi’s birthday

AMN

BJP President J P Nadda has said that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17th September, BJP workers at booth level will help people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Talking to reporters in New Delhi today, Mr Nadda said, the party has trained more than six lakh 88 thousand health volunteers in the last 43 days across the country.

He said, two health volunteers – one male and one female in each booth have been trained who will take care of their respective booths. Mr Nadda said, the volunteers will motivate people for vaccination.

SPORTS

Para-Athletes are ambassadors, brought laurels for the country: PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described the para-athletes who brought la ...

MS Dhoni named mentor of T20 World Cup team, R.Ashwin included in the 15-member squad

Harpal Singh Bedi In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  named form ...

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

