BJP workers will help people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 onPM Modi’s birthday

AMN

BJP President J P Nadda has said that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17th September, BJP workers at booth level will help people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Talking to reporters in New Delhi today, Mr Nadda said, the party has trained more than six lakh 88 thousand health volunteers in the last 43 days across the country.

He said, two health volunteers – one male and one female in each booth have been trained who will take care of their respective booths. Mr Nadda said, the volunteers will motivate people for vaccination.