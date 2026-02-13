The Indian Awaaz

Month- long sports festival Delhi Khel Mahakumbh commences in National Capital today

Feb 13, 2026

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 3:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Khelo Delhi-Delhi Khel MahaKumbh will start today, aimed at strengthening and promoting a vibrant sports culture in the national capital.

Hosting a dialogue regarding the event with sports personalities and fitness coaches, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that the government will organise competitions in seven major sports disciplines. 

These include Football, Basketball, Volleyball and Kabaddi. He added that the event will also help assess and enhance sports infrastructure across Delhi. 

The Minister said that the government aims to ensure participation of over 30 thousand athletes in the month- long sports festival.

Mr Sood said, the Mahakumbh will also provide a strong platform for women athletes, with special focus on their safety and participation.

He expressed confidence that this initiative will pave the way for a strong and dynamic sports culture in the capital, ultimately leading to a significant increase in Delhi’s medal tally at national and international competitions in the years ahead.

