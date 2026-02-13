T20 World Cup: India registers biggest-ever victory by runs, crushing Namibia by 93 runs

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 3:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, India defeated Namibia by 93 runs in a Group A clash in New Delhi last night, registering the biggest ever victory by runs in T20 World Cup. Chasing a target of 210 runs set by India, Namibia were bundled out for 116 in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, put into bat, India made 209 for 9 in the stipulated 20 overs. Ishan Kishan was the top scorer with an impressive 61 runs off 24 balls. Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match.