Pakistan Confirms Playing India in T20 World Cup on February 15

In a major relief for cricket fans, the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held as per schedule, with Pakistan deciding to go ahead with the fixture on February 15.

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reviewed its earlier stance and has now confirmed participation in the highly anticipated match against India. After discussions between the concerned cricket authorities, both sides agreed that the clash between the two traditional rivals is of immense importance for spectators, the cricket community, and global sports audiences.

The decision has once again reignited excitement around one of the biggest rivalries in world cricket, which attracts millions of viewers across Asia and beyond.

According to Pak media reports the decision was taken after a special request from the President of Sri Lanka, following which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed that Pakistan should play the match.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Sri Lankan President. During the call, the Sri Lankan leader urged Pakistan to participate in the India-Pakistan match scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan President recalled that Pakistan had strongly supported Sri Lankan cricket during the difficult period of terrorism and continued touring Sri Lanka even under challenging security conditions. He emphasized that Pakistan always gave priority to its long-standing ties with Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Shehbaz Sharif welcomed these sentiments and acknowledged Sri Lanka’s support for Pakistan during difficult times, including the continuation of cricket in Pakistan when other teams hesitated.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Sri Lanka’s recent decision not to cancel its tour of Pakistan, calling it a memorable gesture.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also requested Pakistan to play the match against India. In its statement, the BCB thanked the PCB chairman and urged Pakistan to participate in the match to ensure the World Cup schedule remains unaffected.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also commented that discussions are ongoing with the ICC and Bangladesh, adding that when someone comes forward with goodwill, many issues should be set aside.

The India-Pakistan match is widely regarded as the biggest rivalry in cricket, drawing massive attention from fans and the global sports community.