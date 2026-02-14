India wraps up Asian Shooting Championships 2026 campaign in New Delhi with 7 medals

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 12:14 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India wrapped up their Asian Shooting Championships 2026 campaign in New Delhi with seven medals on the final day, to take their overall tally in senior rifle and pistol events to 33, including 13 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze. Amanpreet Singh clinched gold in the 25m centre fire pistol, topping the field with a score of 589 points across the precision and rapid rounds. His compatriots Gurpreet Singh secured silver with 584 points, while Ankur Goel claimed bronze with 570 points, completing a clean podium sweep for India in the individual event.

In the women’s 50m rifle prone event, India added two more individual medals. Sift Kaur Samra claimed silver with a score of 623.2, narrowly edged out by Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Bezrukova, who won gold with 623.4. Veteran shooter Tejaswini Sawant secured bronze after finishing with 621.0.

In the women’s team event, Sift Kaur Samra, Tejaswini Sawant and Manini Kaushik added gold with a combined total score of 1862.9.