Zimbabwe Stun Australia in Historic T20 World Cup Upset

Zimbabwe pulled off a sensational 23-run victory over Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, marking their second-ever T20 World Cup win against the giants since their famous 2007 encounter. The win was anchored by a resilient unbeaten 64 from Brian Bennett and a clinical bowling masterclass led by Blessing Muzarabani.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe set a competitive target of $169/2$. Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani provided a flying start with a 61-run stand before Marumani fell for a quick-fire 35. Bennett played the anchor role to perfection, finishing on $64^*$ off 56 balls, while Ryan Burl chipped in with a vital 35 to push the total to 169.

Australia’s chase was derailed almost instantly. Blessing Muzarabani struck with the very first delivery to remove Josh Inglis, followed by the cheap dismissals of Cameron Green and Tim David for ducks. When stand-in captain Travis Head fell for 17, Australia were reeling at $38/4$ by the end of the powerplay.

Despite a 77-run recovery partnership between Matt Renshaw ($65$) and Glenn Maxwell ($31$), Zimbabwe’s bowlers refused to buckle. Burl broke the stand by bowling Maxwell, and a hobbled Marcus Stoinis could only manage six runs. Muzarabani finished with career-best figures of $4/17$, supported by Brad Evans’ $3/23$, as Australia were bundled out for 146 in 19.3 overs.

