ICC T20 World Cup: UAE secures five-wicket victory over Canada

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Canada by five wickets in a thrilling Group D match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Chasing a target of 151 runs, UAE held their nerves in a pulsating finish, surging to 151 for five with just two balls to spare. This marks the UAE’s first win in the Group stage. Earlier, opting to bat first after winning the toss, Canada posted 150 runs for seven in their allotted 20 overs. They endured a shaky start, losing three wickets for just 39 runs in the power play. However, Harsh Thaker anchored the innings with 50 runs, while Navneet Dhaliwal made 34 for Canada. They added a resilient 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket, helping them to reach the 150 mark on the scoreboard. On the other hand, Junaid Siddique delivered a remarkable spell for the UAE, claiming five crucial wickets.

In response, UAE’s Aryansh Sharma produced a blistering knock of 74 runs off 53 balls, while Sohaib Khan injected momentum with a blistering 51 from just 29 deliveries. At one stage, the UAE were under pressure at 95 for four after 16 overs, struggling against disciplined Canadian bowling. However, the match turned dramatically as Sharma and Khan stitched together a commanding 84-run stand. Junaid Siddique was named Player of the Match.

With this win, the UAE moved to third place in Group D with two points from two matches, while Canada remained at the bottom, failing to register their first win. In their previous outings, the UAE went down to New Zealand by 10 wickets in Chennai. Canada, on the other hand, suffered a 57-run defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad.