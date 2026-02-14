As Gaya’s Sohaib Khan Shines at T20, Yet a Local Playground Under Threat ..

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 3:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

GAYA / Bihar

At a time when Gaya is earning recognition for producing cricket talent of international calibre, a major controversy has erupted over an alleged attempt to take over a historic playground near the Manpur Block. The move has triggered anger among local youth, sportspersons and residents of Abgila, who have now appealed to the Authorities to intervene immediately.

A 50-Year-Old Sports Hub Facing Encroachment

According to a written petition submitted by local residents, the playground located behind the Manpur Block Office has served as a centre for sports and youth development for more than five decades. The ground is considered vital not only for sporting activities but also for its cultural and civic relevance. Locals stated that the field is regularly used for:

Political rallies and public gatherings ,

, Daily sports practice, fitness training and community activities.

Residents described the playground as the only “open breathing space” for the youth in the area.

Sand Dumping Sparks Outrage

The dispute intensified after a contractor reportedly began dumping sand on the playground, indicating the start of construction work for a proposed new Block Office building. Local players allege that the administration has repeatedly attempted to reduce or eliminate the playground over the years under various excuses. They fear the land is now being permanently converted into a construction site.

Sporting Dreams vs Concrete Development

The issue has gained emotional weight in the community because Gaya has recently produced players like Sohaib Khan, who is currently representing the UAE in international T20 cricket. Residents and young athletes say it is deeply ironic that while the district celebrates such sporting success, authorities are now taking steps that could destroy the very space where future talent is nurtured.

The players and the general public have urged the government to find an alternative site for the proposed building. They argue that destroying the only available playground will stifle the potential of the next generation of cricketers who dream of following in the footsteps of their local heroes.