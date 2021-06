AMN

The India Meteorological Department has today confirmed that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire state of Maharashtra.

According to IMD Scientist K S Hosalikar, severe weather warning has been issued as Konkan region is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days. An orange ” has been declared for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Sindhudurg, extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts till 14th of June.