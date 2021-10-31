Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple

Microsoft’s stock becomes world’s most valuable after it’s share rose as much as 1.1% to hit a market value of 2.46 trillion Dollars blowing past Apple this week.
The drop in Apple Inc.’s shares yesterday propelled Microsoft Corp. to the position of the world’s largest listed company by market capitalization.
Apple fell as much as 3.9% to 146.65 Dollar after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that came in below the average analyst estimate, which gave the iPhone maker a market value of 2.41 trillion Dollar.