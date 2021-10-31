Cooperative sector can play a huge role in making India self-reliant: Amit Shah

AMN / ANAND

Union Home and Co-operative Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that cooperatives can make a huge contribution to making India’s economy worth 5 trillion US dollars. Speaking at the 75th foundation day of Amul Dairy at Anand in Gujarat today, he said that there can be no better way than cooperation to fulfill the dream of self-reliant India.

Mr Shah said that agitations are for the solution of the problems, not for creating problems. He was referring to the farmers’ agitation in Kheda district of Gujarat which had sown the seeds of co-operative movement and resulted in the creation of Amul Dairy. He said that Sardar Patel had strong bonding with the Amul Dairy and Co- operative movements. He said that farmers’ agitation against the exploitation of private dairy had resulted in the creation of dairy cooperatives due to positive thinking of then farmers’ leader Tribhuvandas Patel and inspiration of Sardar Patel. He said that this example was not only a milestone for dairy cooperatives but also a guiding force for the present agitators in the society.

He said that if the small individuals unite for a good and positive cause, they become a big strength of cooperative and Amul Dairy movement has proved this. Mr. Shah said that starting from 200 liters of milk collection, today Amul dairy’s annual turnover has crossed 53 thousand crore rupees. Amul dairy has a capacity of processing 30 million liters of milk on daily basis. Mr Shah said that 36 lakhs farmer families are connected with the Amul dairy and getting their livelihood with full dignity. He said that Group of more than 18,600 village milk producers is today connected with the Amul Dairy making it a big entity.

Mr. Shah said that a new scheme has been launched today, under which the dairy sector will get 5000 crore rupees assistance from the Union Government. Mr. Shah also inaugurated a new convention hall at Amul Dairy premises in Anand. He also unveiled the postal stamp in memory of Amul Milk producers and postal cover to mark the vaccination of 100 crore doses in the country.