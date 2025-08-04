Final Trade Aug 4: Sensex jumped 419 pts, Nifty surged 157 pts

Biz Desk

Domestic equity markets ended the day on a strong note, with benchmark indices registering solid gains amid broad-based buying interest.

The BSE Sensex climbed 419 points, or 0.52%, to close at 81,019, while the NSE Nifty advanced 157 points, or 0.64%, to settle at 24,723. The upbeat sentiment extended beyond the frontline indices, as broader markets outperformed, reflecting widespread investor confidence. The BSE Mid-Cap index rose by 1.1%, while the Small-Cap index added over 0.7%.

In the Sensex pack, 26 out of 30 stocks ended in the green, indicating a strong market breadth.

Leading the pack was Tata Steel, which surged 4.3%, supported by positive momentum in the metals space. Bharat Electronics also posted a strong performance, climbing over 3.5%, followed by Asian Paints, which gained 1.8%.

On the other hand, Power Grid emerged as the top laggard, slipping 1.1%. HDFC Bank dropped nearly 1%, and ICICI Bank was down by 0.6%, weighing slightly on the banking index.

On the sectoral front, the rally was widespread. Out of the 21 sectoral indices tracked by the BSE, 19 closed in the green. The FMCG and Bankex indices ended flat, reflecting muted activity in consumer goods and banking shares.

Among the top-performing sectors, the Metal index surged 2.6%, backed by gains in heavyweight stocks. The Realty index advanced 1.9%, buoyed by robust demand indicators, while the Commodities index added 1.8%, supported by rising global commodity prices.

Overall, today’s market performance highlighted investor optimism across segments, with strong participation in both large- and mid-cap stocks. Sentiment was aided by firm global cues, sustained domestic liquidity, and sector-specific buying.