NITI Aayog Unveils $200 Bn Electric Vehicle Opportunity Report and India Electric Mobility Index

NITI Aayog today released its report titled ‘Unlocking a 200 Billion Dollar Opportunity: Electric Vehicles in India,’ and the first edition of the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) in New Delhi. The report on unlocking a 200 billion dollar opportunity in electric vehicles aims to move from incentives to mandates and disincentives and focusing on high-potential vehicle segments and geographies. It also aims to enable financing for electric buses and trucks, which currently face significant adoption barriers.

Further, IEMI index tracks, evaluates and scores all States and UTs out of 100, across 16 indicators under three-core themes. The themes are Transport Electrification Progress to capture demand-side adoption, Charging Infrastructure Readiness to track allied charging infrastructure development and EV Research and Innovation Status.