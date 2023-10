AMN

In the ongoing Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their opening match in Hyderabad last night. Chasing a target of 287 runs set by Pakistan, Netherlands were all out for 205 in 41 overs.

Two matches are scheduled for today. Bangladesh to face Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at 1030 AM. In the second match, South Africa will meet Sri lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi at 2 PM.