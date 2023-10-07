इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 03:24:09      انڈین آواز

Asian Games: India medal tally reaches 100 including 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Asian Games, India has amassed a medal tally of 100 medals including 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze at the Hangzhou in China. The country successfully crossed the historic milestone of the hundred-medal mark. The latest medals were won in the women’s kabaddi final and the Archery Compound men’s final. The country is currently ranked at the fourth place on the scoreboard.

The hundredth medal for the country was won by the women’s Kabaddi team. In a closely fought match, India beat Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling match. The men’s Kabaddi team will also battle for the gold this afternoon, against Iran in the finals.

In the men’s individual compound archery final, Ojas Deotale grabbed the gold while Abhishek Verma settled for the silver medal. Deotale won just by two points, with a final score of 149. With this, India’s archery campaign comes to a close at the Games.

Starting on a high early morning, India bagged both gold and bronze in women’s individual Archery Compound matches. Jyothi Surekha Vennam scored a superb 149 in the final to clinch the gold. She played the final against South Korea’s Chaewon So, breezing through all the five rounds to secure her third victory at the ongoing Games. Moreover, Aditi Gopichand Swami showed exemplary performance to successfully grab the bronze medal. Aditi, the reigning world champion, defeated Ratih Zilizati Fadhly of Indonesia by 146-140.

The wrestling mat will also witness fierce competition with India’s Yash competing in the men’s 74kg 1/8 final against Cambodia’s Chheang Chheoeun. India’s medal hopeful Deepak Punia reached the 1/8 final of the men’s freestyle 86kg event after a win 3-2 against Bahrain’s Magomed Sharipov. He will face Indonesia’s Randa Riandesta later in the day.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans can look forward to the men’s cricket final where India faces Afghanistan, with both teams eyeing the coveted gold. Eyes will also be on the famed duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as they aim to clinch a gold in men’s doubles in badminton. They will play against South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Won-ho.
As India’s athletes create history by surpassing the 100-medal mark, Day 14 at the Asian Games promises riveting action and the potential for several podium finishes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

این آئی اے کی طرف سے منعقدہ، دہشت گردی کی روک تھام سے متعلق ایک دو روزہ کانفرنس اختتام پذیر

نئی دلّی میں کَل قومی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی این آئی اے کی طرف سے من ...

بھارتی فضائیہ، کسی بھی واقعے سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار ہے: ساگر سنگھ راوت

جموں وکشمیر میں کَل، بھارتی فضائیہ کے 91 ویں یوم تاسیس سے پہلے ...

آزادانہ اور شفاف انتخابات کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر راجیو کمار کی ہدایت

اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر سی ای سی راجیو کمار نے، کمیشن کے مشاہدین ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

@Powered By: Logicsart