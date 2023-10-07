Asian Games: India medal tally reaches 100 including 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze

AMN

In Asian Games, India has amassed a medal tally of 100 medals including 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze at the Hangzhou in China. The country successfully crossed the historic milestone of the hundred-medal mark. The latest medals were won in the women’s kabaddi final and the Archery Compound men’s final. The country is currently ranked at the fourth place on the scoreboard.

The hundredth medal for the country was won by the women’s Kabaddi team. In a closely fought match, India beat Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling match. The men’s Kabaddi team will also battle for the gold this afternoon, against Iran in the finals.

In the men’s individual compound archery final, Ojas Deotale grabbed the gold while Abhishek Verma settled for the silver medal. Deotale won just by two points, with a final score of 149. With this, India’s archery campaign comes to a close at the Games.

Starting on a high early morning, India bagged both gold and bronze in women’s individual Archery Compound matches. Jyothi Surekha Vennam scored a superb 149 in the final to clinch the gold. She played the final against South Korea’s Chaewon So, breezing through all the five rounds to secure her third victory at the ongoing Games. Moreover, Aditi Gopichand Swami showed exemplary performance to successfully grab the bronze medal. Aditi, the reigning world champion, defeated Ratih Zilizati Fadhly of Indonesia by 146-140.

The wrestling mat will also witness fierce competition with India’s Yash competing in the men’s 74kg 1/8 final against Cambodia’s Chheang Chheoeun. India’s medal hopeful Deepak Punia reached the 1/8 final of the men’s freestyle 86kg event after a win 3-2 against Bahrain’s Magomed Sharipov. He will face Indonesia’s Randa Riandesta later in the day.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans can look forward to the men’s cricket final where India faces Afghanistan, with both teams eyeing the coveted gold. Eyes will also be on the famed duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as they aim to clinch a gold in men’s doubles in badminton. They will play against South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Won-ho.

As India’s athletes create history by surpassing the 100-medal mark, Day 14 at the Asian Games promises riveting action and the potential for several podium finishes.