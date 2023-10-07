Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh: ICC ODI World Cup underway

AMN

In Cricket, Afghanistan were 16 for 0 wickets in 3 overs against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI world cup at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh when the last report came in.

Earlier, Bangladesh has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan. The second match will be played between South Africa and Sri lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi at 2 PM.

Last night, Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 81 runs in their opening match in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 287 runs set by Pakistan, Netherlands were all out for 205 in 41 overs.